"I do wonder about the impact of last night, how great it could possibly be, and whether it marks a shift in our country or teaspoons in an ocean of male dominance that realistically is nowhere close to over." #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/lDKAbTnaXa — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) January 8, 2018

Despite the fashion demonstrations and sharply political speeches from several female winners at this year’s Golden Globes, Megyn Kelly questioned on Monday morning whether Hollywood went far enough in support of #MeToo.

Particularly, the Megyn Kelly TODAY host wondered aloud why specific names that have been instrumental in the movement, such as Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd (who attended the ceremony), went unmentioned by presenters or winners. “I did not hear them by name, I did not hear them acknowledged as I thought I would,” she said, after clarifying, “I 100 percent applaud the women who have come forward in this #MeToo movement, especially the women of Hollywood, which is completely a male-dominated industry.”

Kelly, who has made the wave of sexual misconduct allegations made against powerful men a focus of her program, more generally questioned the effectiveness of the black-attire protest and feminist comments from winners such as Elisabeth Moss and Laura Dern. “I do wonder about the impact of last night, how great it could possibly be, and whether it marks a shift in our country,” she said, “or teaspoons in an ocean of male dominance that realistically is nowhere close to over.”

Kelly also called out the potential hypocrisy of some men who attended the ceremony, such as James Franco, wearing #TimesUp pins while also having a history of facing allegations of harassment.

Kelly was instrumental in the ousting of former Fox News head Roger Ailes, after joining a group of women in accusing him of sexual misconduct. She left the network last year and began her post at NBC News shortly thereafter.

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes, all five big winners — films Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Lady Bird, and TV series Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — featured female leads, and many of the speeches spoke directly to the #MeToo movement. In addition, eight actresses, including Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, brought female activists in lieu of typical dates to celebrate those fighting against sexual misconduct and for greater gender equality.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.