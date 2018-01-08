Marvel's Runaways cast previews game-changing finale

It’s the moment Marvel’s Runaways has been building to all season: The titular Runaways will finally face-off with the Pride in the season finale.

After uncovering the truth about their parents’ — ahem — extra-curricular activities of sacrificing wayward souls and drilling a cavernous hole that could basically destroy the world, the Runaways set out to confront them. “It’s the battle that you’ve waited for the entire season,” says Virginia Gardner, who plays Karolina.

Suffice it to say, their ultimate battle will be very emotionally charged. “You’re going to see a very unique situation, which is parents against kids,” says Gregg Sulkin (Chase). “This doesn’t really happen normally in day-to-day life and although there’s a big showdown, there’s also a heart to it, there’s also emotions behind it with parents fighting their kids and kids standing up to their parents for the first time.”

But the question of who’s going to throw the first punch, so to speak, is naturally going to be complicated. “They’re still our parents, they raised us, they loved us. Up until two weeks ago, nothing was out of the ordinary, right?” says Rhenzy Feliz (Alex). “They don’t want to hurt us, and do we want to hurt our parents? We don’t know who our parents are anymore, so it’s this complex back and forth in our own heads — and the parents’ — of what to do. It’s harder than just a fight.”

At the show’s core, Runaways has been a coming-of-age story, and that’s never more clear than in the actions many of the kids take in the finale. “It’s a great little heightening of the standard coming-of-age,” says Ariela Barer, who plays Gert. “It’s where you really have to bring out everything you’ve learned about yourself in tangible ways to become a literal superhero.”

While both sides have members who have powers — like Nico (Lyrica Okano) and her magical Staff of One, Chase and his fistigons, Molly’s (Allegra Acosta) super strength, and Karolina’s power of light — the parents will be shocked to discover what some of the kids are capable of. “You will see all of us in full superpower,” teases Okano.

Pride won’t be alone in their fight, though, as Gardner teases an “ultimate showdown” between Karolina and Jonah (Julian McMahon). “There’s a pretty cool sequence there that ends in a pretty big explosion,” Gardner says. “There’s going to be a lot of action. It’s what fans and what we’ve wanted to see all season.”

Will everyone make it out of the finale alive? Executive producer Josh Schwartz is staying relatively mum. “How many casualties?” he says. “If Pride is successful in pulling off this plan, the casualties to come would be quite large.” He pauses, mulling it over. “Not everybody who starts the season finishes the season, should we say that?”

The season 1 finale of Marvel’s Runaways will be released Tuesday on Hulu.