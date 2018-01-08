Christina Hendricks says Good Girls is about 'women trying to get their power back'

To read more about winter TV, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Three suburban moms are about to give a new meaning to the phrase “breaking bad.” (Think: less meth and more humor.)

On Good Girls, lifelong friends Ruby (Retta), Annie (Mae Whitman), and Beth (Christina Hendricks) all find themselves in desperate need of money, so they decide to rob a grocery store … with toy guns. The result is a deliciously funny new series about how far women will go for their families. “These women are all inherently quirky people in ludicrous scenarios, so we’re just trying to deliver honest storytelling. But it ends up being pretty hilarious at the same time,” Hendricks says. “They’re so out of their comfort zone and yet they’re fully committed.”

And the grocery store is only the beginning. When the women realize they accidentally robbed a gangster, their lives become more entertaining. “They are in bed with some not-so-desirable people,” showrunner Jenna Bans (Scandal) says. “It’s this strange mix of [this being] a really bad idea but at the same time it’s empowering and they’re making a lot of money.” As Hendricks puts it, at its heart “the series is about women trying to get their power back.”

By combining dark comedy with three strong female protagonists, Good Girls is just what you need to escape from today’s reality. “They’re three badass, strong, funny women and you don’t get to see that much on TV so it’s exciting,” Bans says. “It’s a fun balance of grounded character drama and wish fulfillment. You really get to know these people, and you’ll want to welcome them into your homes. At least I’m hoping you will.” Spoiler alert: You will.

Good Girls premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.