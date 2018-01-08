Nancy Kerrigan and Tig Notaro are just two of the big names on board to rock Fresh Off the Boat on upcoming episodes of ABC’s hit sitcom.

In the Jan. 16 installment, called “The Car Wash,” Notaro is set to guest as a “difficult-to-please middle school English teacher who can’t stand teachers’ pets.” And we’ve got an exclusive first look at the One Mississippi star — along with perhaps a pair of said “pets” — below.

TCFTV

In the Jan. 30 episode (“A Man to Share the Night With”), Kerrigan, who recently appeared on season 24 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, will appear as herself to help Jessica (Constance Wu), Honey (Chelsey Crisp), and the boys (Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, and Ian Chen) investigate a possible conspiracy happening in the Nagano Winter Olympics.

Also on Jan. 30 (“We Need to Talk About Evan”), The Office’s Angela Kinsey will appear as Amy Chesnut, the wife of Louis’ (Randall Park) business partner Matthew Chesnut (Matt Oberg) and a rival for Jessica, while Ray Ford plays Mr. Tim, Evan’s guidance counselor.

Famed news anchor Connie Chung will turn up as herself on Feb. 6 (“Ride the Tiger”) to express her disappointment in a local Orlando morning show for neglecting to do a segment on the Chinese New Year.

Fresh off the Boat airs Tuesdays at 8:30 pm E.T. on ABC.