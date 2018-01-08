Colbert summarizes Michael Wolff's new book: 'Trump, dumb. Staff, worried.'

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome has a lot to say about President Trump’s response to #FireAndFury, and it’s, like, really smart. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/b2kKnstKzA — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2018

For Stephen Colbert, Christmas came a few weeks late in the form of Michael Wolff’s juicy new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

During Monday’s Late Show, before interviewing the author, Colbert reacted to the “oh my god” nuggets of information.

“Here are the cliff notes: Trump, dumb. Staff, worried,” the host summarized. “The book has led a lot of people to question whether Donald Trump is stable enough to be president. Spoiler alert: He’s not.”

Colbert also weighed in on the president’s defense of himself, in which he said that “two of his greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

“Being ‘like, really smart’ is not the same thing as being ‘really smart,’ sir,” countered Colbert. “Also, I think it’s worth mentioning that people who are mentally stable generally don’t announce it. If you’re going under for surgery, the last thing you want to hear your doctor say is, ‘Don’t worry, I’m mentally stable and like, really smart.'”

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the clip above.