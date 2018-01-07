Blessed be the fruit: Elisabeth Moss has taken home the gold for her portrayal of Offred in Hulu’s original series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Given the current conversation surrounding Hollywood sexism and sexual abuse, Margaret Atwood’s 1985 dystopian novel feels timelier than ever, describing a fictional future in which women are used as reproductive slaves for powerful men. During her acceptance speech, Moss dedicated her award to Atwood and other women who have spoken up about injustice in their lives.

Moss had previously been nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Peggy Olson in the AMC series Mad Men, and she won the award for Best Actress in a miniseries or TV film for her role in the BBC miniseries Top of the Lake in 2014.

Moss’s fellow nominees in the category were Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Claire Foy (The Crown), Maggie Gyllenhaal [The Deuce), and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why).

Click here to see the complete list of winners at the 2018 Golden Globes.