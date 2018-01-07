Jessie Godderz is familiar with Big Brother, but now the actor and pro wrestler is embracing being a dad.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Godderz, 31, tells EW of welcoming son Lucas Princeton. “I now fully understand what the expression ‘beaming with pride’ means. Whenever I look at him, I am overwhelmed with love and devotion. He has my unconditional love and support forever. He truly is my world.”

Godderz shared a birth announcement on his social media accounts Saturday. He is keeping his son’s actual birth date and the identity of the mother private, but he shares that Lucas Princeton — nicknamed Prince — weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 22¼ in. long at time of birth.

Godderz and Lucas Princeton Courtesy Jessie Godderz

“I always loved the names Lucas and Prince, so we ultimately decided to name him Lucas Princeton,” Godderz explains.

Godderz competed on seasons 10 and 11 of the CBS reality competition Big Brother and has returned in various capacities during six other seasons. He current holds the record for making more annual appearances on the series than any other star in Big Brother history.

After his Big Brother debut, Godderz became a pro wrestler, and he now stars on the Amazon Prime series Tainted Dreams.