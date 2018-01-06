Young Sheldon will return for a second season

Sheldon Cooper is a hit as an adult and a kid.

CBS announced today that it has renewed Young Sheldon for a second season. The comedy is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and focuses on Sheldon as a 9-year-old, played by Iain Armitage.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” said CBS President Kelly Kahl in a statement. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

Robert Voets/CBS

Young Sheldon ranks as the No. 1 new comedy this season in viewers (16.17 millions), adults 18-49 (3.3 rating) and adults 25-54 (4.9), and is the No.2 comedy in all of TV behind its mother ship, Big Bang.

The single-camera comedy series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, and the voice of Jim Parsons. It follows Sheldon, who attends high school, and his family in east Texas.