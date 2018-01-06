The Good Fight snags Rob Reiner as a judge

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Executive producers Robert and Michelle King aren’t breaking from tradition when it comes to finding good actors to play great judges.

For the second season of The Good Fight, which returns to CBS All Access on March 4, Rob Reiner will finally get a chance to don the robe and gavel in the drama that’s a spin-off of The Good Wife. Details are scarce about the case he oversees, but he’s expected to appear early in the season.

One of the hallmarks of The Good Wife, and now The Good Fight, is its use of character actors as judges in the courtroom. In the first season of Good Fight, Denis O’Hare reprised his role as the eccentric Judge Charles Abernathy.

Here’s the official tease for season 2 for The Good Fight, which stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie and Cush Jumbo: “The world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane (Baranski), Lucca (Jumbo), Maia (Leslie), and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s (Justin Bartha) orbit.”

The series, like the original, also stars Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, and Nyambi Nyambi.

CBS All Access is CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.