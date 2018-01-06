The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki teases possible final season

The Big Bang Theory‘s final season could already be in sight. Following the show’s panel for the Television Critics Association, star and executive producer Johnny Galecki addressed reporters in attendance about when the long-running CBS sitcom might come to an end.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [the show] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki said (via E! News). “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

CBS gave The Big Bang Theory — which also stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, and Kunal Nayyarwill — a two-season renewal last March with the current 11th season premiering this past September.

Galecki is also appearing in an episode of the forthcoming Roseanne revival, and he told reporters that was by virtue of his commitment to The Big Bang Theory.

“It was probably most uncomfortable only to me because obviously Big Bang is my home and my family,” he said, according to TV Line. “But I probably wouldn’t have been on Big Bang if it hadn’t been for Roseanne. So there were the politics to be considerate about, but everyone was very supportive.”

If Roseanne is greenlit for more episodes, however, he said, “I would love to do more than one [episode].”

Meanwhile, Walton Goggins and Beth Behrs were revealed to have guest-starring roles for the Jan. 18th episode of The Big Bang Theory, while spin-off series Young Sheldon secured a second season from CBS.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” CBS President Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim, and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older… and smarter.”