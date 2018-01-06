See the first trailer for Stephen Colbert's Donald Trump cartoon series

Donald Trump claims to be a, like, really smart, very stable genius. Some would beg to differ, including Stephen Colbert. In fact, he’d like to show you just how far off-base that is with a 10-episode Showtime animated comedy. Debuting Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Our Cartoon President takes you inside the White House for a closer look at the “tru-ish misadventures” of the 45th POTUS as well as his family members, advisors, and associates, right down to the ubiquitous Ted Cruz.

The network released a trailer on Saturday that shows Trump bleating relentlessly about his election victory, spending little time weighing critical decisions (“Wartime, baby! Give me that nuclear football!” he shouts, diving across the table), and hearing his sons make the case that they could replace him as the dumbest person in the world.

Colbert serves as executive producer of the series along with showrunner (and Late Show executive producer) Chris Licht. If you are an impatient child and don’t want to wait until Feb. 11 to see the first episode of the show, it can be previewed on Showtime’s digital platforms as well as On Demand on Jan. 28. Of course, in the meantime, there’s always Comedy Central’s The President Show.