Showtime open to making more Twin Peaks

Even though its ratings weren’t so hot and its ending was a perfectly mystifying closer, Showtime says they’re definitely open to doing more Twin Peaks.

Programming president Gary Levine defended the limited series to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena on Saturday

“We’re thrilled we did Twin Peaks, absolutely thrilled,” Levine said. “The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary… It took 25 years for [creators Mark Frost and David Lynch] to go from 1.0 to 2.0. Add to that what David did in the last few years was nothing short of herculean — to direct 18 consecutive hours of television. … It’s a herculean task and he did it so beautifully. I don’t know how soon he wants to do [more]. The door is always open to Mark and David for Twin Peaks — or anything else they want to talk about.”

Twin Peaks returned for an 18-episode run last year after decades off the air in what was seen as a rather prestigious catch for the premium cable network. Critic reviews were generally quite positive and the show had a loyal, if modestly sized, hardcore fanbase.