CBS drama The Good Fight to make a case for Trump impeachment

The Good Fight has never shied away from tackling Donald Trump’s polarizing presidency — and season 2 will do so in a very big way.

The CBS All Access series, a spin-off of The Good Wife, was one of the first dramas to comment on Trump’s election, depicting a slack-jawed Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), a devout Hillary Clinton supporter, watching the inauguration last January.

But in season 2, the show will go deep into exploring the possibility of Trump’s impeachment.

The set-up: The show’s fictional law firm is contracted by the Democratic National Committee to make a legal argument for removing Trump from office because they fully expect to win the House during the 2018 mid-term elections.

“The Democratic Committee is auditioning the firms to take on impeachment hearings because they expect to [win] in November,” co-creator Robert King told reporters the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday. “Our firm — because it’s a majority African-American firm — is one of the ones they’re pursuing. A lot of it is a debate about how he could be impeached and also going into the 25th Amendment. You also find when you get a lot of Democrats together that they’re talking about this as if it were a coup — so we’re not just looking at it one way. There’s a little bit of digging into the weeds on a lot of the legal issues surrounding impeachment, especially because [the Democrats] are really counting their chickens before they hatch.”

King emphasized that the show will be heavily satirizing the Democrats rather than merely prosecuting a case against Trump. “The Democrats are licking their chops at the possibility of turning the House over and impeachment,” he says. “So it’s really a satire of Democrats wanting to impeach a sitting president in a way that would make them angry if it were Republicans going after Obama … There’s a lot of argument among them — especially because Michael Boatman’s character is very much a Trump supporter. We wanted to see what the debate would be…”

And what did the producers learn while researching the 25th Amendment during the writing process?

“It’s pretty f–ked,” King says. “I mean, the 25th Amendment is not really a sensible possibility. The other thing is Audra McDonald’s character thinks that the way to prosecute impeachment is to be as shameless as to what they think Trump is — so to say they have the tape of the golden shower, but as soon as the people ask, ‘Well, where is it?’ [they would] pivot to the next thing. Don’t go after one thing like [Republicans] did with Clinton — with obstruction of justice or perjury — [but] to go after a whole plethora and move from one [issue] to the other. Again, we’re satirizing it. I’m not saying we support that. In fact, if anything, I would say we don’t support that. But it seemed like a very interesting way to represent the democratic intensity about how they’re going to [do this] … The bottom line is the best way to attack it is do the same thing: ‘When they go low, we go lower’ is the concept … You don’t know which one you support at the end.”

The Good Fight season 2 begins streaming Sunday, March 2.