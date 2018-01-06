Showtime sets The Affair, Billions premiere dates

Showtime has set premiere dates for a trio of returning series.

First up, the Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti-starring Billions will return for its third season on Sunday, March 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

The sophomore season of Jim Carrey’s standup dramedy, I’m Dying Up Here, is set to bow on Sunday, May 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

The Affair, which stars Dominic West and Ruth Wilson, will return Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET. Showtime also released new info on the fourth season — which will introduce a handful of new characters played by Sanaa Lathan, Ramon Rodriguez, Russell Hornsby, Christopher Meyer, Amy Irving, and Phoebe Tonkin — and revealed that there will likely be a fifth season.

“My expectation is it’s a five-season show, so there will be one more season after this,” Showtime CEO David Nevins said. “That’s the likely scenario. I think they’re doing some interesting things this year, and I’m excited to put it out.”

In the meantime, here’s the logline for the upcoming installment: “Season four finds Noah (West), Helen (Tierney), Alison (Wilson), and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good – a season about new beginnings, tragic ends, and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.”

Stay tuned for more Showtime scoop from the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.