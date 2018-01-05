Ed Sheeran is getting in tune — and getting in a ‘toon.

The British pop star is guesting on a musical-themed episode of The Simpsons titled “Haw-Haw Land,” and Sheeran is playing a gifted jazz pianist named Brendan, a riff on Ryan Gosling’s character from La La Land. Lisa finds herself falling for the somewhat charming, somewhat condescending Brendan, and there may be a love triangle that develops with Nelson (!) as well.

Fox has released an interview with Sheeran— a Simpsons superfan with a tattoo to prove it — and here, he talks about his “pipe dream” of voicing a character on the venerable animated comedy, and how he and his mates on the tour bus would grab a bottle of wine and watch old Simpsons episodes until they fell asleep. He also discusses how it was a challenge singing for a cartoon that hasn’t been animated yet, and he describes Brendan as — what are the words he uses? Oh, yes — “posh English douche.” Check it out above.

For more on Sheeran’s guest spot, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Fox, click here.