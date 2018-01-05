Superstore first look: Kerri Kenney joins as Glenn's wife

It’s almost time for the Golden Globe Awards, and more importantly, Amy’s Golden Globes viewing party. On the next episode of Superstore, Amy is determined to prove how great she’s doing post-divorce, so she decides to throw a viewing party.

“We shot an episode in Amy’s house where the gang gets together to watch the Golden Globes,” star America Ferrera says. “This year it’s a little bit more complicated because Adam’s not around to help her, so she’s taking it on by herself and trying to be a good single hostess. It’s just so much fun when we get out of the store and we see all of these characters in a different environment and we see them out of their uniforms.”

Among those in attendance at Amy’s party is the much-talked-about Jerusha, Glenn’s wife, played by Kerri Kenney. EW has an exclusive first look at Kenney’s stint on the show (and the party).

Trae Patton/NBC

Superstore airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.