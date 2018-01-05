Outlander: Look who's joining Aunt Jocasta at River Run

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.
Outlander has just added another important character for those much-anticipated scenes in the American Colonies, where Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will continue their adventures in season 4.
EW has learned exclusively that U.K. actor Colin McFarlane (The Dark Knight) has been cast as Ulysses, the butler of the River Run plantation in North Carolina. As readers of Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander novels are aware, Ulysses is a well-educated and musically inclined man who was sold into slavery when he was young. He’s acquired by Hector Cameron and becomes the trusted servant of Hector’s wife, Jocasta.
Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black) will assume the role of Jocasta, who is also Jamie’s aunt.
Colin’s extensive film and TV credits include roles in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Torchwood on Starz. He can be seen next in The Commuter opposite Liam Neeson.
Production on the fourth season, which will be based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth book in Gabaldon’s series, began in October in Scotland. Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy will return to reprise those roles as Marsali and Fergus, while Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger) will join Balfe and Heughan when the drama comes back in late 2018. Until then, Droughtlander.
The theme of the new season is “home.”
“Over the last three seasons, Jamie and Claire didn’t know where they are going to live,” executive producer Matthew B. Roberts told EW. “They never plant their feet. Now they’re getting to that place that they can call home. But the meaning of home is different for people. That’s what we will dig into in season 4.”
