Outlander: Look who's joining Aunt Jocasta at River Run

Outlander has just added another important character for those much-anticipated scenes in the American Colonies, where Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will continue their adventures in season 4.

EW has learned exclusively that U.K. actor Colin McFarlane (The Dark Knight) has been cast as Ulysses, the butler of the River Run plantation in North Carolina. As readers of Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander novels are aware, Ulysses is a well-educated and musically inclined man who was sold into slavery when he was young. He’s acquired by Hector Cameron and becomes the trusted servant of Hector’s wife, Jocasta.