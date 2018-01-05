The grown-ish women debate what 'hooking up' means in hilarious clip

College is a time for learning; however, that doesn’t mean your education strictly takes place in the classroom.

On next Wednesday’s grown-ish, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is beyond excited when she thinks her crush might have feelings for her, but then she starts to have doubts when she receives a “U up?” text from him. Naturally, she turns to her new friends Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), and Sky and Jazz (Chloe and Halle Bailey) for relationship advice.

But as you can see in this exclusive clip from the episode “If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late,” the squad needs to define some terms before they can get to the advice part — specifically, hooking up, because they quickly realize that they all have different definitions for what it means. Is it “making out and stuff”? Is it always sexual, or, as one of the friends suggests, can it simply mean meeting up with someone?

Watch the hilarious clip above.

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.