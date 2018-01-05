David Letterman's Netflix talk show releases first trailer 

Ready for your first look at David Letterman’s new talk show?

Above is the first teaser trailer for the series titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

That title suggests a show that’s setting a high bar for booking celebrities with name recognization and Dave’s first guest certainly qualifies: The show will launch with the first post-presidency TV talk show interview with Barack Obama.

So the hour-long premiere will have two firsts: The former CBS Late Show host emerging from retirement and the former president giving his first on-camera talk show chat of the Trump era.

The show will launch Friday, Jan. 12 and a new episode will be stream each subsequent month in 2018 — so the show is rather unique in the Netflix universe as it has a rather anti-binge roll-out.

Letterman’s lineup of influential guests include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

According to Netflix, the “interviews will take place both inside and outside a studio setting. The conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave’s fans know and love. Field segments will bring Dave to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.”