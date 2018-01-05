Atlanta season 2 inspired by Tiny Toon Adventures — seriously

After more than a year hiatus, Atlanta will finally return for a second season — and it’ll do so with a very surprising inspiration.

“We talked a lot about ‘How I Spent My Summer Vacation,’ the Tiny Toons, which was a show we all really liked,” Donald Glover told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour Friday. “That was the inspiration for season 2.”

Tiny Toon Adventures was a ’90s animated comedy that featured a take on younger versions of the Looney Tunes characters as they attend Acme Looniversity. “How I Spent My Vacation” was a direct-to-video film that featured the same characters, following them during their summer vacation, which later aired as four separate episodes of Tiny Toon Adventures.

“The episodes were broken up in eight or nine episodes, but you watched them all together and they were a movie and they would play them during the summer together or in installments,” executive producer Stephen Glover says. “We took that idea of a whole story, but being told in a bunch of little parts that will be shown that maybe seem like they’re their own thing, but they all are one thing.”

Adds Donald Glover: “You enjoy them more when they’re together, but you can also enjoy them in little bits.”

When we last checked in with Earn (Donald Glover) and the gang, they were finally starting to see the fruits of their season-long hustling. Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), who received a tour offer, gave Earn his cut of their earnings — most of which Earn, finally coming through in the end, gave to Van (Zazie Beetz), the mother of his child.

The second season picks up just before Christmas time, hence the title of season 2, Atlanta Robbin’ Season. “Basically a bunch of crime happens in the city during that time. People just have more stuff and money, so it’s just the time where robberies go up,” Stephen Glover says. “It’s a very tense and desperate time, so we wanted to make that a backdrop to the season, and our characters are going through the same desperate transition from their old lives to where they are now.”

The second season of Atlanta will bow Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.