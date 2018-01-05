Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was, quite literally, a bloodbath.

Though Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) suggested the Destroyer of Worlds take part in a fight to the death, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) was one of the few who did not die. Telepathic Inhuman Ben (Myko Olivier) was killed for lying to Kasius (Dominic Rains). Tess (Eve Harlow) was strung up for protecting new Inhuman Flint (Coy Stewart), who killed Grill (Pruitt Taylor Vince) to save Coulson (Clark Gregg) & Co. from being turned over to Kasius. May’s (Ming-Na Wen) fate hangs in the balance after being sent to the surface of the Earth. Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) slit Kasius’ throat, so he might be dead.

Fortunately, Fitz, Daisy, and Simmons were able to go on the run, but the question remains: Where can you really run in a post-apocalyptic future? Will Team S.H.I.E.L.D. now be trying to find their way home?

“Yes,” Gregg tells EW. “Long story short, but the No. 1 objective that’s been set up so magnificently since episode 1 is somehow or another, we have to go back to the past — not just because it’s where we belong, but because we have to find a way to keep the Earth from being destroyed. We have the added difficulty of the strong suggestion that Daisy is the one who did it.”

But there are more immediately pressing matters, namely that half of the team is now on the run, while the other half is still stuck on the lower levels of the Lighthouse. “Now they’ve got Kasius and everything at his disposal in full pursuit of them,” Gregg says, “and there’s a clock ticking that they either reunite the team and find a way out of here, or they’re going to be eradicated and perhaps get the remainder of humanity that’s living here terminated as well.”

Unfortunately, one team member is in even more peril than the rest. In order to spare May from being killed by Ben, Fitz convinced Kasius to send her to the surface, which is basically a death sentence. “There has been this idea that there’s a pocket of survivors out there who have been radioing that they have to explore, so that’s going to be part of what we do,” Gregg says. “But I don’t know how much we’ll be able to go on a rescue mission for May if we’re fighting off Kasius’ army of Kree warriors.”

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.