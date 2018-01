It was a short term for The Mayor.

ABC has decided to pull the freshman comedy from its schedule. For now, the 9:30 p.m. time period will be filled by reruns of Modern Family.

The Mayor starred Brandon Micheal Hall as an aspiring rapper who becomes mayor of his California hometown after running to gain some publicity. It also starred Lea Michele and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The series debuted in October. A total of nine episodes aired.