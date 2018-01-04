We have to go back! And thank Jacob, because Hulu has made that possible.

All six seasons of Lost are now available to stream on Hulu, which is great news for people who were bummed to learn that the twisty philosophical drama was leaving Netflix, where it has lived since its run ended in 2010, in the new year. So, there’s no need to worry: J.J. Abrams’ polar bear-inhabited mystery box of an island will be there waiting for you, whether you’re visiting it for the first time or the tenth.

Originally airing from 2004-2010, Lost followed the survivors of Oceanic Air flight 815, which crashed on an uncharted island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. As the show unfolded, Dr. Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), fugitive Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), and the other castaways learned that there was more to this island than initially meets the eye. The series, which was created by Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Jeffrey Lieber, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in its first season.

As Netflix has moved away from being the home of beloved old shows, Hulu has stepped up to pick up the slack. Its library also includes Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Community, and many more.

Watch all 121 episodes of Lost on Hulu now.