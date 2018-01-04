Jeopardy host Alex Trebek recovering from surgery to remove blood clots on brain

Alex Trebek has provided fans with an update on his health, and though he didn’t answer in the form of a question, he says his “prognosis is excellent.”

In a video shared via the Jeopardy YouTube page, Trebek revealed he had surgery over the holiday break to remove blood clots on his brain caused by a fall he suffered in October. Wearing a Jeopardy hat, Trebek appeared in good health and good spirits, saying, “I expect to be back in the studio taping more Jeopardy programs very, very soon.”

This is not the first time Trebek has suffered a health setback. In 2011, he tore his Achilles tendon while chasing a burglar from his hotel room, and in 2012, he suffered a mild heart attack. More recently, in 2015, he had to host while seated due to a full knee replacement.

However, none of these setbacks have deterred the longtime Jeopardy host, even if they occasionally cause postponements in taping the game show. Trebek has hosted Jeopardy for 33 years and counting, and just extended his contract through the 2019-2020 season (which will be the show’s 36th year on air). For $1,000, what is longevity?