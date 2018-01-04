Colbert mocks Trump's alleged bedtime burger habit

TONIGHT: When the Melania's away, the Hamburglar will play. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/0GYnpXUclT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 5, 2018

As more shocking details emerge from Michael Wolff’s explosive new book Fire and Fury, about Donald Trump’s tumultuous first year in the White House, Stephen Colbert is zeroing in on one of the president’s unusual alleged bedroom habits.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert read an excerpt from Wolff’s book that said on most nights, “If [Donald Trump] was not having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then … he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger.”

After pausing for dramatic effect, Colbert quipped, “I’m going to hope eating it.”

The host then slipped into his Trump impression: “I love you hamburger,” he said while pantomiming kisses, caresses, and even a few disturbing flicks of the tongue.

“What, he’s just licking out the special sauce!” Colbert protested.

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.