Esther is not a fan of the walk of shame. And that’s why she has Benji.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series premiere of Alone Together, a buddy comedy created and executive produced by Benji Aflalo and Esther Povitsky about two misfits trying to figure out life in Los Angeles. The series, which has already been picked up for a second season, is also executive produced by The Lonely Island trio Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone.

The show is based off a digital short of the same name, which was also created by Aflalo and Povitsky.

Watch a clip of Esther’s morning after above.

Alone Together premieres Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Freeform.