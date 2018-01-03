Stephen Colbert delighted to learn what he and Melania Trump have in common

TONIGHT: Stephen is shocked to learn he's got something in common with a certain member of the Trump family. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/rzFRRViwl6 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 4, 2018

Thanks to Michael Wolff’s upcoming book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Stephen Colbert has learned that he and first lady Melania Trump share a similar emotional connection regarding one particular topic.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert read an excerpt from the book as reported by New York magazine, which asserts that Trump didn’t want to be president. “He didn’t want him to win. There’s a name for that: the majority of American voters,” Colbert said.

“Trump was planning on failing and walking away with the fame and the money,” he continued. “Or as the article describes it, ‘This was a real-life version of Mel Brooks’ The Producers.’ Now, in some ways it still is — I mean, just look at all the happy Nazis.”

But to hear alleged insider accounts of election night, Trump wasn’t the only one who thought he would lose to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. “Donald Trump Jr. told a friend that on election night ‘his father … looked as if he had seen a ghost. Melania was in tears — and not of joy,’” Colbert read. “Really, Melania cried on election night? That is the first thing we have in common.”

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.