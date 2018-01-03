Project Runway All Stars season 6 mentor: 'I'm not here to be your friend'

Project Runway All Stars returns on Jan. 4 for its sixth season — with a new mentor.

Marie Claire editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider joins the design competition, and as the exclusive clip above reveals, she is not worried about being honest.

“I’m not here to be your friend,” she explains to the room of designers, which includes All Stars “vets” and “rookies” (see the full list of contestants here).

She then goes on to critique veteran Ken Laurence. And it’s not for the first time: Fulenwider was a guest judge in the All Stars season 5 finale, when Ken was a finalist. He didn’t end up victorious, and now he’s back to maybe take her advice. But he’s not pleased about it: “I don’t think Anne is going to be any nicer than the last time I saw her,” he says in a confessional.

Be sure to watch the full clip above and tune in to the season 6 premiere on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime when host Alyssa Milano and judges Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman return alongside Fulenwider.