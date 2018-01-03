Kate Beckinsale to star in new Amazon thriller from The Missing creators

Kate Beckinsale is moving into TV.

Amazon announced Wednesday that, in partnership with ITV in the U.K., it has picked up the eight-episode drama The Widow from writers and executive producers Harry and Jack Williams. The series stars Beckinsale as Georgia Wells, who has cut herself off from her previous life and is no longer the woman she once was. After seeing her “late” husband on the news, she is pulled back to face the world and will stop at nothing until she gets the truth about her past.

Harry and Jack Williams previously created The Missing, the critically acclaimed Starz limited series which earned major Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, as well as last year’s Liar.

“Kate Beckinsale is a brilliantly talented actress and we’re thrilled she’s joining us on this journey — we couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect for the role,” the Williams brothers said in a statement. “The Widow is our most ambitious and cinematic piece to date and we can’t wait to bring the dark heart of the Congolese jungle to the screen.”

The Widow, which will take place in the African Congo, keeps Beckinsale in the Amazon family: She earned raves for her comic turn in the Jane Austen adaptation Love & Friendship, distributed by Amazon Studios, and more recently costarred in Marc Webb’s The Only Living Boy in New York. This will mark her first television gig of any kind in 20 years, and her first regular role on a series.

“We are thrilled to continue our existing relationship with Kate Beckinsale on the heels of her incredible performances in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed films,” Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide TV Content Acquisition for Amazon Prime Video, added. “Harry and Jack Williams have created a powerful story, which will be brought to life by one of the world’s most talented actresses, and we are excited to bring this thrilling series to Prime members around the world.”

The Widow goes into production later this year.