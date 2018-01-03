Game of Thrones postage stamps issued for 10 characters

Another honor for HBO’s Game of Thrones — and another cool collectible for hardcore fans.

The Royal Mail (that is, the U.K.’s postal service) has issued a line of gorgeous Game of Thrones postage stamps that include 10 characters — plus a few creatures — for affixing to your raven mail (see them all below).

The lineup includes Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Eddard Stark (Sean Bean), Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), and Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance).

Other stamps feature the Night King, giants, direwolves, dragons, and the Iron Throne.

Here are all the Game of Thrones postage stamps:

Royal Mail Group

The Royal Mail explained the show has made a “very significant British contribution” and its “acclaimed cast is predominantly British and Irish, and British expertise is to the fore in many areas of the production, including award-winning costume design and prosthetic special effects.” Also, most of the filming is done in Northern Ireland. Still, the Mail service included Dinklage (an American) and Coster-Waldau (a Dane) into the stamp mix.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for six final episodes in 2019.