Eric Trump suggests that Ellen DeGeneres is part of the 'Deep State'

Eric Trump is finding that Twitter’s recommendations of who he “should” follow are getting suspicious. In his latest suggested round-up, the first son was presented with three options: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. President Barack Obama, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.
“Shocking,” Trump tweeted with a screenshot of the suggestions. “Once again, here are the @Twitter ‘suggestions’ of who I should follow. #DeepState.”
The “Deep State” conspiracy theory, which gained steam after being trumpeted by former White House strategist Steve Bannon during the 2016 election campaign, is popular among some conservatives who support the president. It refers to an alleged shadowy entity of civil servants that coordinates efforts and policies behind-the-scenes to delegitimize the Trump administration.
Several on Twitter found it strange that Eric Trump, who has been infamously characterized this past season on Saturday Night Live as the least smart of the Trump children, chose these particular suggestions to make his claim. Along with two well-known Democratic politicians on this list is the amiable and well-liked DeGeneres, who is not and has not been involved in government. He was roundly mocked, accordingly.
Others argued that even including Obama and Clinton in a “Deep State” claim was way off base since they are not currently working for the government in any major capacity.
Comments