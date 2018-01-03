Eric Trump suggests that Ellen DeGeneres is part of the 'Deep State'

Eric Trump is finding that Twitter’s recommendations of who he “should” follow are getting suspicious. In his latest suggested round-up, the first son was presented with three options: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former U.S. President Barack Obama, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

“Shocking,” Trump tweeted with a screenshot of the suggestions. “Once again, here are the @Twitter ‘suggestions’ of who I should follow. #DeepState.”

The “Deep State” conspiracy theory, which gained steam after being trumpeted by former White House strategist Steve Bannon during the 2016 election campaign, is popular among some conservatives who support the president. It refers to an alleged shadowy entity of civil servants that coordinates efforts and policies behind-the-scenes to delegitimize the Trump administration.

Several on Twitter found it strange that Eric Trump, who has been infamously characterized this past season on Saturday Night Live as the least smart of the Trump children, chose these particular suggestions to make his claim. Along with two well-known Democratic politicians on this list is the amiable and well-liked DeGeneres, who is not and has not been involved in government. He was roundly mocked, accordingly.

Not proud to admit this, but I would pay $20 to sit with Eric Trump for ten minutes and have him explain Ellen DeGeneres' shadowy role in the Deep State. — Tod Kelly (@RTodKelly) January 3, 2018

Yes. Ellen. You got her. It’s over, everyone! Eric caught us. https://t.co/iZVlAqPcE1 — Todd Zeigler (@Doctor_Whaaa) January 3, 2018

Ellen is deep state, y'all lol https://t.co/A7XEIi3uN9 — Angry Homo Anarchist 🏳️🌈 (@ncanarchist) January 3, 2018

Does the Deep State include Ellen DeGeneres? Shocking. — Janis Peterson-Lord (@SpecialRider) January 3, 2018

Apparently Ellen is part of the "Deep State. @TheEllenShow can you tell us where you were when Kennedy was assassinated? https://t.co/ntzggx88ij — Mean Mr. Mustard (@HoratioMustard) January 3, 2018

Yes, Ellen DeGeneres of the deep state. The very same. — Advertise Here (@youradhereDMme) January 3, 2018

This is the most unintentionally hilarious tweet of the very very new year! — Christopher Jasinski (@analyticswonk) January 3, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres is now part of the "deep state".😂 https://t.co/pI0XPInpBh — Drew (@SenhorRaposa) January 3, 2018

Others argued that even including Obama and Clinton in a “Deep State” claim was way off base since they are not currently working for the government in any major capacity.

Ellen DeGeneres and two people not in office = “The Deep State.” Eric really is the dumbest Trump. https://t.co/5JtSAHHs7n — Teresa (@TeresaKopec) January 3, 2018

Eric, there is no Deep State, but your dad says the Deep State comprises non-presidentially appointed civil servants who serve in multiple administrations. Obama and Clinton, by definition, cannot be members of the Deep State. As for Ellen, are you daft? — Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) January 3, 2018