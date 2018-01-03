Don Johnson is about hit the Jackpot.

The Miami Vice alum will play the CEO of Jackpot Airlines on an episode of LA to Vegas, EW has learned.

The Fox comedy — which premiered Tuesday night — stars Dylan McDermott as cocksure pilot Captain Dave, who flies the Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas route. Dave will cross paths with Johnson’s character, Jack Silver, who is described as an arrogant and charming tycoon whose motto is to “underthink it.” The episode is slated to air in April.

Johnson, who hit the big screen last fall in Brawl in Cell Block 99, has recently logged TV time on British comedy Sick Note, ABC’s short-lived soap Blood & Oil, and El Ray Network drama From Dusk Till Dawn.

Speaking of LA to Vegas guest stars, the Jan. 16 episode will feature Dermot Mulroney as a rival of McDermott’s character.

LA to Vegas airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.