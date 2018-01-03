Dick Van Dyke remembers Rose Marie

Rose Marie’s long-time costar Dick Van Dyke is fondly remembering the actress he shared so much screen time with on The Dick Van Dyke Show.

“Rose Marie she was always a singer, but through long experience, she developed a razor sharp sense of comedy timing,” he wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “A woman of great strength, she lost the love of her life in the last season, but always pulled it together to perform. I loved her.”

He also shared numerous photos of the two together on the show and over the years at various reunions and gatherings.

Following her death on Dec. 28, many paid tribute on social media to singer-comedian-actress Rose Marie, including Dick Van Dyke Show creator Carl Reiner. However, few co-stars loomed as large in her life as Dick Van Dyke. Rose Marie starred alongside him for five seasons and earned three Emmy nominations for her work on the sitcom bearing his name.