Winter Olympic Trials 2018: How to watch on TV

The 2018 Winter Olympics are a little over a month away, and the excitement is rising. Athletes have been practicing day and night to get to this point, and they’re giving it their all to secure a ticket to PyeongChang. We know you’ll be tuning in come Feb. 9 — for both the spectacle of the opening ceremony and to see those Team USA Ralph Lauren uniforms in action.

Read ahead for a sport-by-sport guide to how, when, and where to watch, plus some names to know before PyeongChang 2018. (All times are ET.)

Figure Skating

Who to watch: Ashley Wagner, Nathan Chen, Maia Shibutani, and Alex Shibutani

(Note: This is not an official Olympic Trials event, but does count toward Team USA selection)

Wednesday, Jan. 3

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Ladies short program

Thursday, Jan. 4

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Pairs short program

8:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Men’s short program

Friday, Jan. 5

4 p.m – 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Ice dance short dance

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. on NBC or livestream: Ladies free skate

Saturday, Jan. 6

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on NBC or livestream: Pairs free skate

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. on NBC or livestream: Men’s free skate

Sunday, Jan. 7

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. on NBC or livestream: Ice dance free dance

Saturday, Jan. 13

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on NBC or livestream: Exhibition gala

Speed Skating

Who to watch: Petra Acker, Heather Bergsma, KC Boutiette, and Brittany Bowe

Tuesday, Jan. 2

4:15 p.m. – 5 p.m. livestream: Women’s 3000m

5:30 P.M. – 7 p.m. livestream: Men’s 5000m

Wednesday, Jan. 3

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Men’s 1000m (pairs 6-17) and women’s 1000m

Thursday, Jan. 4

5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. livestream: Women’s 5000m

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Men’s 10,000m

Friday, Jan. 5

5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. livestream: Men’s and women’s 500m (heat 1)

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Men’s and women’s 500m (heat 2)

Saturday, Jan. 6

5:40 p.m. – 6 p.m. livestream: Men’s 1500m (pairs 1-5)

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Men’s 1500m (6-18), women’s 1500m (full)

Sunday, Jan. 7

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on NBCSN or livestream: Men’s and women’s mass start