Rose McGowan documentary series picked up by E!

After being thrust to the center of the #MeToo movement, Rose McGowan will star in a new reality series tracing her busy life as an activist.

E! announced Tuesday it has picked up Citizen Rose, a five-part documentary series centered on the outspoken McGowan, beginning with a feature-length premiere that will air Jan. 30. In the show, audiences follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto, Brave, for release, and experience the art, the #ROSEARMY she has assembled on social media, her special punk brand of activism, and the music she makes to heal.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival,” McGowan said in a statement. “As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a Brave life.”

Last fall, the New York Times reported that McGowan had privately reached a $100,000 settlement with Harvey Weinstein in 1997 over her allegation of rape against him. (Weinstein has categorically denied all allegations of non-consensual sex through a representative.) Included in the first wave of publicly revealed sexual misconduct allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul, McGowan has since emerged as a central figure in the #MeToo movement, calling out Hollywood’s culture of complicity and misogyny as she gears up for the release of her memoir.

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” E’s Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, said in a statement. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

Citizen Rose premieres with its feature-length episode on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST. The rest of the show will air in the spring.