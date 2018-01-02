Watch Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo rock out to Fall Out Boy

In case you didn’t know, Gaten Matarazzo from Netflix’s Stranger Things is in a band. In case you didn’t know, the band is called Work in Progress. And, in case you didn’t know, they performed at The Stone Pony in New Jersey last Friday and whipped out a cover of Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down.”

We’re probably not the first to describe the actual musical quality of Work in Progress as a work in progress, but what they need to smooth out vocally they make up for by having Matarazzo enthusiastically jump around on stage with sister Sabrina Matarazzo.

In addition to the Fall Out Boy cover, the band also sang a rendition of Paramore’s “Misery Business,” as shown in fan-shot video recordings.

Since debuting as the D&D-loving Dustin on Stranger Things, the 15-year-old actor has been flaunting his pipes all over town. He notably appeared alongside his costars and James Corden for a Motown medley on The Late Late Show, he sang “Uptown Funk” with Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin at the 2016 Emmys, and he performed the National Anthem at a New York Mets game with Sabrina.

See photos from the event below.

As Sabrina wrote in a post on Instagram, “my weekend > your weekend.”