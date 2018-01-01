Netflix reveals NSFW trailer for The End of the F***ing World

Happy New Year! Are you ready for The End of the F***ing World?

Netflix is revealing the trailer for the U.S. presentation of the savage teen romance series based on the award-winning graphic novels.

The End of the F***ing World (which created quite a stir when it premiered in the U.K. last fall) follows James (Alex Lawther from The Imitation Game) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden from Penny Dreadful), “a self proclaimed psychopath and a foul-mouthed rebel fed-up with her boring life. The two teenagers embark on a road trip to find a better life, and escape the impending doom of adulthood. As their chaotic journey unfolds, it becomes apparent that James and Alyssa have crossed a line and have no choice but to take it as far as they can…”

Netflix is also announcing the U.S. series premiere date, which is right around the corner — Jan. 5.