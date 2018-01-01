A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 premiere date revealed in new teaser

Netflix kicked off 2018 with some unfortunate news: the season 2 premiere date of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In a new fourth-wall breaking teaser released Monday morning, the dastardly Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) reveals that the series based on Lemony Snicket’s beloved book series will return March 30.

“I’m so sorry to disturb your recovery, but it’s time for us to get this New Year’s Day binge started,” says Olaf. “But those are the same people who wouldn’t recognize handsome if it set your house on fire. So dive on in, distract yourself with this first look at season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

The series stars Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith as the Baudelaire children, who were orphaned after their parents died in a tragic fire. Unfortunately, since their parents’ demise, they’ve jumped from new guardian to new guardian while being chased by Count Olaf, who wants their inheritance. In season 2, which covers books 5 through 9, their story continues as they move from a boarding school to a fancy penthouse apartment, a vile village, and a few other depressing and short-lived homes.

In addition to announcing the show’s return date, the teaser also features a first look at the show’s take on The Vile Village as we see the Baudelaire orphans being chased by a mob of angry villagers. The clip ends with the Baudelaires finding Count Olaf, who is in disguise as the ambiguously European auctioneer Günther, hiding behind some curtains.

“Does this seem like a nightmare? Because that’s the effect I was going for,” says Olaf as we see a shot of the orphans falling down an elevator shaft.

All of that seems to confirm what Harris and executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld previously told EW about season 2’s tone. “Tonally, we have more action, and things are little darker and sadder,” said Sonnenfeld in December.

Harris added, “Now that we’re in season 2 — and I think the same is true with the books — now the Baudelaires can start to take some control and try and take more action. I think season 2 ends up being a little bigger in its scope and scale, but also allows for a little bit of a more fevered heartbeat from our protagonists.”

You can watch the teaser on Netflix now.