How to watch TV's biggest New Year's Eve celebrations

After quite the exciting and chaotic year in pop culture, 2017 is now coming to an end. With just hours left until 2018 begins, many TV anchors and stars are getting ready to ring in the new year. Here’s the rundown on TV’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations. And never fear: If you won’t have access to a TV, live webcasts will be available at TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net, as well as the Times Square App.

DICK CLARK’S ROCKIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE, ABC

Hosts: Ryan Seacrest will host the ABC spectacular for the 13th year in a row, with Jenny McCarthy backing him up in New York. Ciara will host the Los Angeles festivities, while Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale takes point in New Orleans.

Guests: Mariah Carey will return to Dick Clark’s stage this year for a chance to redeem herself after last year’s infamously bungled performance. Other slated performers include Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man, and more.

FOX NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, Fox

Hosts: For the past few years, this special has broadcast from Miami with Pitbull as host. This year, it goes to New York, where Steve Harvey will host alongside Andra Day. Hopefully, he doesn’t accidentally read the wrong year.

Guests: The slated performers cover a wide range of genres, from Celine Dion and Neil Diamond to Maroon 5 and the Zac Brown Band. Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, and Macklemore (featuring Skylar Grey) are also scheduled to appear.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE, CNN

Hosts: Anderson Cooper is hosting once again, but he will not be joined by Kathy Griffin since she got fired from the network after her controversial photo depicting a decapitated President Trump. Instead, Cooper will be backed up by Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

Guests: In addition to Cooper and Cohen, this broadcast will also feature contributions from CNN correspondents from around the country and world.

ALL-AMERICAN NEW YEAR, Fox News

Hosts: While Steve Harvey leads Fox’s main broadcast, its cable news division will also be broadcasting from Times Square in a special hosted by anchors Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Jesse Watters. Just as CNN lost Griffin over the last year, Fox News lost former New Year’s Eve host Eric Bolling, who was let go from the network amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Guests: Before Kennedy and Watters take over, a “Countdown to 2018” special will be hosted by Dean Cain, Ed Henry, and Lisa Boothe.