January brings with it freezing temperatures, snow, and a whole host of things that make venturing outside very unappealing. Thankfully, in the land of TV, January is also the new September, which means there are plenty series premieres, season premieres, and midseason returns to keep you inside during the cold month.

This month’s highlights include: Spike TV relaunches as Paramount Network; Black Lightning zaps onto The CW; the long-awaited second season of American Crime Story finally premieres; RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 3 returns with the only lip sync battles we care about; and many more.

Check out the complete list of premieres in January below. Please note that all times are ET and new series are marked with an asterisk.

Monday, Jan. 1

3:01 a.m. — Lovesick (Netflix)

3:01 a.m. — Glacé (Netflix)*

8 p.m. — The Bachelor (ABC)

8 p.m. — Lucifer winter premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. — The Wall winter premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. — 60 Days In (A&E)

9 p.m. — Better Late Than Never (NBC)

9 p.m. — The Gifted winter premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. — Kids Baking Championship (Food)

9 p.m. — Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Vh1)*

9 p.m. — Valor winter premiere (The CW)

10 p.m. — Ridiculous Cakes (Food)*

11:05 p.m. — NFL Football Fanatic (USA)*

Tuesday, Jan. 2

8 p.m. — Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)*

8 p.m. — Lethal Weapon winter premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. — The Middle winter premiere (ABC)

8 p.m. — My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC)

8 p.m. — NCIS winter premiere (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Fresh Off the Boat winter premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. — black-ish winter premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. — Bull winter premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. — Intervention (A&E)

9 p.m. — L.A. to Vegas (Fox)*

9 p.m. — Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

9:30 p.m. — The Mick winter premiere (Fox)*

10 p.m. — The Challenge (MTV)

10 p.m. — Chicago Med winter premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. — Hack My Life (TruTV)

10 p.m. — Hunting Hitler (History)

10 p.m. — I Am Jazz (TLC)

10 p.m. — Kevin (Probably) Saves the World winter premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans winter premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — Restored by the Fords winter premiere (HGTV)*

10 p.m. — Tesla (Discovery)*

Wednesday, Jan. 3

8 p.m. — The Amazing Race (CBS)

8 p.m. — The Blacklist winter premiere (NBC)

8 p.m. — The Goldbergs winter premiere (ABC)

8 p.m. — Grown-ish (Freeform)*

8 p.m. — The X-Files (Fox)

8:30 p.m. — Speechless winter premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. — 9-1-1 (Fox)*

9 p.m. — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit winter premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. — Man Fire Food (Cooking)

9 p.m. — Modern Family winter premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. — SEAL Team winter premiere (CBS)

9:31 p.m. — American Housewife winter premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. — Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC)

10 p.m. — Catfish (MTV)

10 p.m. — Chicago PD winter premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. — Criminal Minds winter premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — Match Game (ABC)

10 p.m. — WAGS: Atlanta (E!)*

11 p.m. — Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV)*

Thursday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory winter premiere (CBS)

8 p.m. — The Four: Battle for Stardom (Fox)*

8 p.m. — Superstore winter premiere (NBC)

8:30 p.m. — The Good Place winter premiere (NBC)

8:31 p.m. — Young Sheldon winter premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. — Bringing Up Bates (Up)

9 p.m. — Building Giants (Science)*

9 p.m. — Killing Fields (Discovery)

9 p.m. — Nashville (CMT)

9 p.m. — Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime)

9 p.m. — Waterfront House Hunting (FYI)

9 p.m. — Will & Grace winter premiere (NBC)

9:01 p.m. — Mom winter premiere (CBS)

9:30 p.m. — Life in Pieces winter premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — Betrayed (ID)

10 p.m. — Chicago Fire winter premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. — Interrogation Room (Discovery)

10 p.m. — Jay Leno’s Garage winter premiere (CNBC)

10 p.m. — Mega Machines (Science)*

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. winter premiere (CBS)

Friday, Jan. 5

3:01 a.m. — Rotten (Netflix)*

6 a.m. — The Amazing World of Gumball (Cartoon Network)

8 p.m. — Child Support (ABC)*

8 p.m. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend winter premiere (The CW)

8 p.m. — MacGyver winter premiere (CBS)

8 p.m. — Treehouse Masters (Animal Planet)

9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0 winter premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. — Mysteries & Scandals (Oxygen)*

9:01 p.m. — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. winter premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods winter premiere (ABC)

Saturday, Jan. 6

8 p.m. — Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

9 p.m. — The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)

Sunday, Jan. 7

7 p.m. — Final Appeal (Oxygen)*

8 p.m. — The Simpsons winter premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. — Sister Wives (TLC)

8 p.m. — Wisdom of the Crowd winter premiere (CBS)

8:30 p.m. — Ghosted winter premiere (Fox)

8:30 p.m. — Star Trek: Discovery winter premiere (CBS All Access)

9 p.m. — Bahamas Life (HGTV)*

9 p.m. — Building Alaska (DIY)

9 p.m. — Evil Lives Here (ID)

9 p.m. — Family Guy winter premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles winter premiere (CBS)

9 p.m.— North Wood Law (Animal Planet)

9 p.m. — Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)

10 p.m. — The Chi (Showtime)

10 p.m. — Island Life (HGTV)

10 p.m. — Lone Star Law (Animal Planet)

10 p.m. — Madam Secretary winter premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian (E!)

11 p.m. — Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)

Monday, Jan. 8

6 p.m. — Fit to Fat to Fit (Lifetime)

8 p.m. — Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

9 p.m. — Home Town (HGTV)

10 p.m. — The Brave winter premiere (NBC)

10:01 p.m. — The Good Doctor winter premiere (ABC)

Tuesday, Jan. 9

12 p.m. — Rusty Rivets (Nickelodeon)

8 p.m. — America’s Next Top Model (Vh1)

8 p.m. — The Fosters winter premiere (Freeform)

9 p.m. — The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)

9 p.m. — This is Us winter premiere (NBC)

9:30 p.m. — The Mayor winter premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. — How the Universe Works (Science)

10 p.m. — Ink Master (Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV)

10 p.m. — Undercover High (A&E)*

Wednesday, Jan. 10

8:31 p.m. — Alone Together (Freeform)*

9 p.m. — The Magicians (Syfy)

9 p.m. — Restored (DIY)

10 p.m. — If Loving You is Wrong (OWN)

10 p.m. — Rooster & Butch (A&E)*

Thursday, Jan. 11

8 p.m. — The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (The CW)

9 p.m. — Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta (WE tv)

10:02 p.m. — Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid (Lifetime)

11 p.m. — The Rundown with Robin Thede winter premiere (BET)

Friday, Jan. 12

3:01 a.m. — Disjointed (Netflix)

3:01 a.m. — Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon)*

7:30 p.m. — Lip Sync Battle Shorties (Nickelodeon)*

8 p.m. — Blindspot winter premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. — Mama June (WE tv)

9 p.m. — Taken (NBC)

10 p.m. — Love After Lockup (WE tv)*

Saturday, Jan. 13

6 p.m. — Snapped: Killer Couples (Oxygen)

10 p.m. — House Hunters Renovation (HGTV)

10 p.m. — The Vet Life (Animal Planet)

Sunday, Jan. 14

7:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers winter premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. — Victoria (PBS)

10 p.m. — An American Murder Mystery (ID)

10 p.m. — Divorce (HBO)

10 p.m. — Seeking Sister Wife (TLC)*

10:30 p.m. — Crashing (HBO)

Monday, Jan. 15

12:00 a.m. — Hot Streets (Adult Swim)*

3:01 a.m. — Jordskott (Shudder)

8 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait winter premiere (CBS)

8 p.m. — Supergirl winter premiere (The CW)

8:30 p.m. — Man with a Plan winter premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. — Chain of Command (National Geographic)

9 p.m. — Superior Donuts winter premiere (CBS)

9:30 p.m. — 9JKL winter premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — Scorpion winter premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. — Siesta Key winter premiere (MTV)

10 p.m. — Street Outlaws (Discovery)*

Tuesday, Jan. 16

8 p.m. — The Flash winter premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — Black Lightning (The CW)*

10 p.m. — The Paynes (OWN)*

10:02 p.m. — This Time Next Year (Lifetime)*

11 p.m. — True Conviction (ID)*

Wednesday, Jan. 17

3:01 a.m. — The Path (Hulu)

8 p.m. — Riverdale winter premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — Dynasty winter premiere (The CW)

10 p.m. — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

10 p.m. — Corporate (Comedy Central)*

Thursday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. — Beyond (Freeform)

8 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy winter premiere (ABC)

8 p.m. — Supernatural winter premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — Arrow winter premiere (The CW)

9 p.m. — Flip or Flop Nashville (HGTV)*

9 p.m. — Scandal winter premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. — Black Card Revoked (BET)*

10 p.m. — How to Get Away with Murder winter premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. — Portlandia (IFC)

10:30 p.m. — BET’s Mancave (BET)*

Friday, Jan. 19

3:01 a.m. — Dreamworks’ Trolls (Netflix)*

3:01 a.m. — Grace & Frankie (Netflix)

6:00 p.m. — The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

6:30 p.m. — The Adventures of Kid Danger (Nickelodeon)*

10 p.m. — Gold Rush (Discovery)*

10 p.m. — Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

11 p.m. — High Maintenance (HBO)

11:30 p.m. — Late Night Snack (TruTV)

Saturday, Jan. 20

9 p.m. — Planet Earth: Blue Planet II (BBC America)*

9 p.m. — Say Yes: Wedding SOS (TLC)*

Sunday, Jan. 21

8 p.m. — Counterpart (Starz)*

8 p.m. — The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TNT/TBS)

10 p.m. — The Resident (Fox)*

Monday, Jan. 22

8 p.m. — Mosaic (HBO)*

9 p.m. — The Alienist (TNT)*

10 p.m. — Love at First Bite (FYI)*

10 p.m. — Murder is Forever (ID)*

10 p.m. — Pawn Star$ (History)

10 p.m. — Summer House (Bravo)

10 p.m. — Two Sides (TV One)*

Tuesday, Jan. 23

8 p.m. — We’ll Meet Again (PBS)*

9 p.m. — Bizarre Foods America (Travel)

10 p.m. — Baskets (FX)

10 p.m. — Bellevue (WGN)*

10 p.m. — Drunk History (Comedy Central)

10 p.m. — The Quad (BET)

10:30 p.m. — Another Period (Comedy Central)

10:30 p.m. — The Detour (TBS)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8 p.m. — Great Barrier Reef (Smithsonian)*

8 p.m. — Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

8:30 p.m. — Let’s Get Physical (Pop)

10 p.m. — Waco (Paramount Network, formerly Spike TV)

Thursday, Jan. 25

8 p.m. — RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Vh1)

Friday, Jan. 26

3:01 a.m. — The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Netflix)

3:01 a.m. — Dirty Money (Netflix)*

3:01 a.m. — Llama Llama (Netflix)*

3:01 a.m. — One Day at a Time (Netflix)

9 p.m. — Jane the Virgin winter premiere (The CW)

Sunday, Jan. 28

8 p.m. — Silicon Valley: The Untold Story (Science) *

9 p.m. — Waco: Madman or Messiah (A&E)

10 p.m. — Best in Food (Food Network)*