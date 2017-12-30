White Famous canceled at Showtime after one season

The show is over for Jay Pharoah‘s Showtime series White Famous. The network has thrown the axe at the half-hour comedy after just one eight-episode season.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, while a spokesperson for the network declined to comment.

The Saturday Night Live funnyman top-lined White Famous, which was based on the personal experience of executive producer Jamie Foxx. Pharoah played Floyd Mooney, a rising African-American comedian who navigates industry waters on his journey to become “white famous.”

EW’s Darren Franich called the show “an unfunny vanity project” — other mixed reviews weren’t that much kinder.

“We had a blast making this show,” Utkarsh Ambudkar, who played Floyd’s agent Malcolm, tweeted. “Thanks to everyone who supported and showed love. Meant the world to us. Much love to cast and crew.”

We had a blast making this show. Thanks to everyone who supported and showed love. Meant the world to us. Much love to cast and crew. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 https://t.co/1PtGto6Dv7 — Utkarsh Ambudkar (@UTKtheINC) December 30, 2017

Executive produced by Foxx, Californication‘s Tom Kapinos, and Ride Along 2 director Tim Story, White Famous also featured Jacob Ming-Trent, Lonnie Chavis, Meagan Good, Cleopatra Coleman, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Michael Rapaport.