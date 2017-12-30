Watch The Daily Show's in memoriam for axed Trump administration officials

The Daily Show has a special kind of in memoriam tribute to cap off the year: this one goes out to all the now-former Trump administration officials we lost this year. It’s an R.I.P. (retire in peace) for Trump’s White House.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor of 25 days, once said, “If I did a tenth of what [Hillary Clinton] did, I would be in jail today.” Where is he now? He started off December by pleading guilty to lying to the F.B.I. regarding conversations between him and Russia’s ambassador.

Steve Bannon (former White House Chief Strategist) and Reince Priebus (former White House Chief of Staff) served 211 and 190 days, respectively, before getting the boot. And who could forget folks like Sean Spicer and his 10-day White House Press Secretary replacement Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci?

It’s been a tough year for these guys.

Watch the in memoriam above.