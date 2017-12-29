Carl Reiner, Mark Hamill, Seth MacFarlane pay tribute to comedic legend Rose Marie

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an entertainment legend. Rose Marie, known for her iconic portrayal of Sally Rogers on the CBS classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, died on Thursday. She was 94.

As news of her death spread, fans and peers mourned the actress on social media, some shared their favorite memories and other praised her career achievements — including Carl Reiner, creator, producer, and actor of The Dick Van Dyke Show.

“I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There’s never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in Vaudeville, nigh clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always gad audiences clamoring for ‘more!!’,” Reiner wrote on Twitter.

Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick added, “One of my greatest childhood memories was gathering around our TV set to watch The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Mark Hamill thanked the actress “for all the laughs,” and Seth MacFarlane called her ‘a world-class entertainer.”

Read more reactions below.

I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There's never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in vaudeville, night clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always had audiences clamoring for "more!!" — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 29, 2017

Thanks for the all the laughs @RoseMarie4Real! So glad you could take your final bow while enjoying ANOTHER career high w/#WaitForYourLaugh & a new generation of fans who loved you. Your timing always was… perfection. #RIPRosie ❤️- mh https://t.co/OBcWdwvmk5 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 29, 2017

Rose Marie was a world-class entertainer, the likes of which we just don’t see today. Here’s a sample of her awesomeness: https://t.co/Hxa2acvnvr — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 29, 2017

RIP Rose Marie, one of the original (and terrific) wisecracking women in comedy. TV would never have been the same without her. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2017

Rest In Peace Rose Marie!

Thank you for bringing my family and I a lifetime of happiness and laughter! One of my greatest childhood memories was gathering around our 📺 set to watch “The Dick Van Dyke Show” Honored to have worked w you on the pilot “Faculty Lounge” Love you🌹 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) December 29, 2017

I’m heartbroken over the loss of Rose Marie. I met her years ago when she and Morey Amsterdam guested on Caroline in the City. We reconnected this year and there was nothing more delightful then seeing a text from her. What a life and career. — Bill Prady (@billprady) December 29, 2017

Rose Marie was an important female comic voice and an inspiration. RIP you will never be forgotten. — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) December 29, 2017