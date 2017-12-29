Carl Reiner, Mark Hamill, Seth MacFarlane pay tribute to comedic legend Rose Marie

Hollywood is mourning the loss of an entertainment legend. Rose Marie, known for her iconic portrayal of Sally Rogers on the CBS classic sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, died on Thursday. She was 94.
As news of her death spread, fans and peers mourned the actress on social media, some shared their favorite memories and other praised her career achievements — including Carl Reiner, creator, producer, and actor of The Dick Van Dyke Show.
“I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie. There’s never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer. In a span of 90 years, since she was four, dear Rosie performed on radio, in Vaudeville, nigh clubs, films, TV, & Vegas & always gad audiences clamoring for ‘more!!’,” Reiner wrote on Twitter.
Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick added, “One of my greatest childhood memories was gathering around our TV set to watch The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Mark Hamill thanked the actress “for all the laughs,” and Seth MacFarlane called her ‘a world-class entertainer.”
Read more reactions below.
