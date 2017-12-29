Black Mirror hid two sneaky cameos in 'U.S.S. Callister'

Season 4 of Black Mirror hit Netflix on Friday, and it kicks off with a truly spectacular episode. “U.S.S. Callister” riffs on Star Trek and plenty of other classic science-fiction stories (from the Twilight Zone episode “It’s a Good Life” to Harlan Ellison’s short story “I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream”) to create a compelling story about toxic fantasies and fandom. At 76 minutes, it’s one of the longest episodes the show has ever done, and it features a top-notch cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel, among others. In fact, “U.S.S. Callister” is so jam-packed with good stuff that some viewers might miss two sneaky cameos in the episode. (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

The first low-key cameo is Kirsten Dunst, who once starred with Plemons on season 2 of FX’s Fargo and is currently engaged to the actor in real life. She shows up at the tech company Callister, run by Plemons’ and Simpson’s real-life characters (rather than their Space Fleet video game avatars). It’s truly a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.

The other cameo belongs to Aaron Paul, who previously acted alongside Plemons in the final seasons of Breaking Bad. Paul does not appear physically, but his distinctive voice belongs to the character at the end who accosts Milioti’s crew after they reach the open internet. He gets the episode’s hilarious final line (“I’m the king of space…”), but his cameo is so low-key that Coel didn’t even realize it was him until the cast discussed the episode at its Paley Fest premiere earlier this year.

