Phil Rosenthal, the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, is embarking on a culinary adventure. Netflix has released the official trailer for Somebody Feed Phil, a new light-hearted docuseries that follows Rosenthal as he eats his way across the world.

“I find a new place, see what everybody’s eating, and sometimes miracles happen,” explains Rosenthal in the very fun trailer, which offers us a sneak peek at his world tour.

The series is a spiritual sequel to I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, Rosenthal’s one-season long food show that ran on PBS until Rosenthal decided to take the series to Netflix last January. In season 1 of Somebody Feed Phil, Rosenthal travels to Saigon, Lisbon, Bangkok, Tel Aviv, Mexico City, and New Orleans, visiting a mix of famous restaurants, family tables, and roadside stands. Along the way, we’ll see Rosenthal check in with his parents via video chat.

Watch the trailer above. Warning: There’s a lot of pork!

Somebody Feed Phil premieres Jan. 12 on Netflix.