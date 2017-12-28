Krypton: Superman prequel series premiere date revealed

Krypton finally has a premiere date.

The Superman prequel series, which is executive produced by David Goyer (The Dark Knight), will premiere March 21, the network revealed on Twitter Thursday.

Set generations before Superman’s home planet was destroyed, this series follows Kal-El’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as he struggles with a tough decision: save Krypton from destruction, or let it happen in order for his grandson to meet his destiny. Not helping matters, Krypton’s leadership is in disarray and the House of El is ostracized. As Seg-El tries to protect his family’s legacy, he’ll be challenged by DC characters like Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos).

Over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con, showrunner Cameron Welsh teased that time travel would play a big part in the series and Seg-El would have a Romeo & Juliet-esque romance with Lyra Zod (Georgina Campbell). Furthermore, fans can also expect Doomsday, the monster who famously killed Superman in the comics, to appear, too.

Krypton also stars Elliot Cowan (Da Vinci’s Demons), Ann Ogbomo (World War Z), Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness), Wallis Day (Will), Aaron Pierre (Tennison), and Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones).