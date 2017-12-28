Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is going to be a dad!

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore alum is expecting his first child — a girl! — with girlfriend Jen Harley, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. Harley, who is already mom to an 11-year-old son named Mason, is currently six months along in her pregnancy.

“Thank you to everyone who has been supportive with advice & encouragement,” Ortiz-Magro captioned a recent photo of the couple, with the star snuggling close to his girlfriend’s baby bump as they posed outside N.Y.C.’s Rockefeller Center.

“People keep saying becoming a parent is the part of life. I’ve been blessed enough to have SOO MANY best parts of my life #NotSureIfThatMakesSense 🤔,” continued Ortiz-Magro. “I couldn’t be more excited to be taking this next step in my life!”

The former reality star then tacked on a bevy of hilarious hashtags, including “#IHearItsLikeHavingAPuppy,” “#Needs4DifferentEducations,” “#GoesToProm” and “#MyDogsPromNightWasTheBestDayOfMyLife.”

Ortiz-Magro hinted at the baby news on Saturday, when he posted a sweet message on social media alongside a photo of himself and Harley dancing.

“Things in life never go as planned or happen the way you expect it! #BestFriend #MyLife #LoveHer,” the father-to-be captioned the moment.

—Reporting by Karen Mizoguchi