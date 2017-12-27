Tatiana Maslany exits Pose as role in Ryan Murphy's LGBT drama is reimagined

Tatiana Maslany won’t be striking a pose.

Earlier Wednesday, FX officially announced a series order for Ryan Murphy’s Pose, which features the most trans series regulars ever on an American television show. But noticeably absent from the release was Maslany, who had previously been cast as a modern dance teacher who develops a relationship with Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain).

Now the network has confirmed that the Orphan Black star has exited the drama, with the role having been “reconceived and rewritten to be a 50-year-old African-American woman.” This has led to the casting of ER and Law & Order: SVU alum Charlayne Woodard.

Maslany recently wrapped her five-season, Emmy-winning run on Orphan Black, in which she starred as more than 10 different clone characters. Meanwhile, in addition to joining Pose, Woodard is set to reprise her Unbreakable role as the mother of Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2019 sequel Glass.

Pose will premiere on FX in the summer of 2018.