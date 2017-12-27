Ryan Murphy's record-setting drama Pose gets series order on FX

FX and Ryan Murphy are officially making history.

On Wednesday, the network announced a series order for Pose, which features the most trans series regulars ever on an American television show.

Scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2018, Pose is set in 1980s New York City and focuses on the collision of various segments of society, including the elite rich and ballroom culture.

“I am thrilled to join forces with John Landgraf and FX Networks and FXP and Dana Walden, Gary Newman and Fox 21 Television Studios to present what I think is a game changer of a show, which at its heart is an uplifting series about the universal quest for identity, family and respect,” said Murphy, who serves as co-creator, writer, and director, in a statement. “Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production. Additionally, the first season Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters – a record in American television history. I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”

David Miller

Last month, EW unveiled the first look (seen above) at trans cast members Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, and M.J. Rodriguez. Also onboard are Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Kate Mara (House of Cards), and James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek). Meanwhile, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) has exited the series, with Charlayne Woodard (The Leftovers) taking over the re-written role.