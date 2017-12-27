The 15 most Bravo-worthy Bravo moments of 2017

As the world around us became increasingly divided in 2017, Bravo and its Bravolebrities, with all their botox and Twitter feuds, succeeded in continuing to bring us together to make us gasp, laugh, cry, and clutch our pearls. From drunken Housewives and explosive dinner accusations to Kim Kardashian sipping wine through a straw and Jeff Lewis’ iconic maid Zoila retiring, the cable channel showered its loyal fanbase with the goodies they love in 2017. And, for that, we’re eternally grateful.

To honor the chaotic constant that’s kept us entertained year-round, here are the best Bravo moments of the year. Hold on to your wig, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

1. Porsha Williams reveals Phaedra Parks started drugging rumors about Kandi (RHOA reunion)

Kandi cried, Porsha cried, host Andy Cohen was literally speechless, and Phaedra showed no remorse – then she got fired. Watch the emotional aftermath here.

2. LuAnn vs. the bushes in Mexico (RHONY)

Luann De Lesseps traded her Countess title for wife, but it only lasted three months. Shortly thereafter, during Bethenny’s “business” trip to Mexico, LuAnn had a few too many tequilas… 3. Zoila Chavez retires, leaving Jeff devastated (Flipping Out) An era came to an end during Flipping Out‘s 10th season when Zoila, an enigmatic and beloved character, said adios to Jeff Lewis and his temper tantrums in an emotional and heartbreaking moment. 4. LeAnne Locken confronts Cary Deuber at a Christmas party (RHOD)

Although she’s fairly new to the game, LeAnne Locken has already become a favorite among Real Housewives fans. So what makes her so special? It could be her life story (she’s a carny kid), her beauty, or her accent — but it’s more likely her massive meltdowns and fire-breathing mouth that makes her the queen of Dallas.

5. Lydia dressed in drag, looking like Charlie Chaplin (RHOC)

During a trip to West Hollywood, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Meghan O’Toole King, Kelly Dodd, and returning church girl Lydia McLaughlin decided to attend a drag bingo night. Despite the fight between Meghan and Kelly, it was Lydia – with her slight homophobia and Charlie Chaplin-esque drag look – that stole the night and lit our Twitter timelines.

6. Kim Kardashian plays Plead the Fifth (Watch What Happens Live)

And after the show, she answered a question about World War III a.k.a her and Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift.

7. Is Kandi Burruss into girls? ‘Who said that? Who said that!?’ (RHOA)

The peaches from Atlanta invented DRAMA and when Marlo Hampton stepped in, we got a classic Housewife dinner moment. During their “glamping” trip, things went from zero to 100 faster than you can say BLOOP! when Marlo asked Kandi if the rumors about her being a lesbian were true.

8. Dorinda is ‘not well!’ after confronting Sonja (RHONY)

Dorinda Medley’s beef with Sonja Morgan over who said what to the press got ugly when the ladies headed to the Hamptons. Maybe these ladies should stop having dinner together? Just an idea.

9. Lisa Rinna accuses Dorit of doing drugs during a dinner party (RHOBH)

No other moment better proved why Lisa Rinna is one of Bravo’s brightest stars.

10. ‘That’s not my plate!’ moment at The Quiet Woman (RHOC)

What would this world be without O.C.’s Kelly Dodd? Although the Housewife has a reputation for going below the belt – remember when she said this to Tamra? — her one-liner at The Quiet Woman sent lost-soul Shannon Beador over the edge.

11. Drag Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Lip Sync for Your Wife’ (WWHL)

Andy Cohen enlisted superstar drag queens Alyssa Edwards, Tatiana, and Shangela for an epic housewife-themed mini drag show featuring singles from the Housewives like “Tardy for the Party,” “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” and “Gone With the Wind Fabulous.”

12. Kim Richards gives Lisa Rinna back the blue bunny (RHOBH reunion)

It would take approximately 10 years to fully explain the reasons behind this incredibly petty TV moment — plus a good fan KNOWS the story behind Kim, Lisa, and the bunny.

13. Shceana Marie and Mike Shay finally call it quits in an emotional face-to-face (Vanderpump Rules)

The couple faced trouble in paradise after their magical wedding at Lisa’s beautiful estate.

14. Sarah Paulson and Elisabeth Moss imitate Dorinda and Bethenny (WWHL)

We love Sarah Paulson and the actress loves Dorinda Medley. During the actress’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen surprised her with a special visit from Dorinda herself. And, like a good stan, Paulson lost it and couldn’t contain her happiness. WHAT A MOMENT. But the best part was when Paulson put on a blond wig and showed off her acting chops while reenacting a scene from RHONY. Oh, and Elisabeth Moss was there, too.

15. Frederik Eklund cries during argument with Steve Gold (Million Dollar Listing New York)

During his trip to Paris to celebrate his 40th birthday, Frederik met with old pal and frenemy Steve Gold for lunch. Things quickly escalated and although the fabulous real estate agent is a tough cookie, he was brought to tears over a supposed business “steal” from Steve.